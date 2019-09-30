Data Transaction Token Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (XD)

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Data Transaction Token token can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDAX, Bitinka and IDEX. During the last week, Data Transaction Token has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Data Transaction Token has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $80,487.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00190907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01060203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Data Transaction Token’s official website is www.scroll.network.

Data Transaction Token Token Trading

Data Transaction Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Bitinka and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Data Transaction Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

