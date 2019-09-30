Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,080,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 28,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 32.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price target on Dean Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of Dean Foods stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,749. Dean Foods has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dean Foods will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Beringause bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DF. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 250,019 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Dean Foods by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Dean Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $2,792,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Dean Foods by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 352,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Dean Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

