Debitum Network (DEB) Price Hits $0.0828 on Major Exchanges

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Debitum Network has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Debitum Network token can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Debitum Network Token Profile

Debitum Network’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Debitum Network is debitum.network.

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

