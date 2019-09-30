Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,753.59

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,753.59 and traded as high as $2,792.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,768.00, with a volume of 189,535 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,893.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,753.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 22.10 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tony Griffin sold 20,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,789 ($36.44), for a total value of £581,729.62 ($760,132.78). Also, insider Ian Page sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,917 ($38.12), for a total value of £5,834,000 ($7,623,154.32).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

