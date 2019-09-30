Decimated (DIO) Trading Up 45.8% Over Last Week

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded 136.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Decimated token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC and LATOKEN. Decimated has a total market capitalization of $327,330.00 and $8.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decimated has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.43 or 0.05424611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Decimated Profile

DIO is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,649,055 tokens. Decimated’s official website is www.decimated.net. The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game. The official message board for Decimated is www.decimated.net/category/updates.

Buying and Selling Decimated

Decimated can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decimated should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decimated using one of the exchanges listed above.

