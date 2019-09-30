Defender Capital LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,277,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $49.59. 3,553,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,192,638. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

