Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on shares of Dell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.94.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. Dell has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 136.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.32 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $7,651,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,668,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $137,150,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,828,008 shares of company stock worth $198,004,279 over the last ninety days. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell by 171.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Dell by 379.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

