Delphi Management Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 13,023 Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Camtek by 246.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 102,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Camtek by 2,267.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 178,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 73.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Camtek LTD. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek LTD. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Camtek’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

