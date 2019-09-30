Delphi Management Inc. MA Buys 308 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $5,801,454.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,558.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Shares of PH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.36. 260,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,585. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

