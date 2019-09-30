Delphi Management Inc. MA Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises about 1.3% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $330.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.15.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock worth $1,335,030 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

