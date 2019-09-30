Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $647,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 253.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 930.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 52,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,990. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. ValuEngine downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

