Delphi Management Inc. MA Lowers Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Delphi Management Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 36,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,918. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $32,354.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,084.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $28,387.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,240 shares of company stock worth $114,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

