Delphy (DPY) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $236,623.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00190413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01053382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00091564 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,987,302 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

