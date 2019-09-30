Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,340,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 18,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. grace capital lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 19,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.28. 4,395,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

