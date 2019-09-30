Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 237,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

DLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of DLA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,882. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

