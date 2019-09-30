Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.24.

DERM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dermira from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dermira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Dermira news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans purchased 23,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,747.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,917.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 68.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 310,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 76.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 338,828 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 24.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 36.4% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 659,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 176,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 39,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,943. Dermira has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $369.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%. The firm had revenue of $66.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dermira will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

