Desjardins Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$117.81 million for the quarter.

