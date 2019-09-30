Deutsche Bank Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €8.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SFQ has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.76 ($12.51).

ETR:SFQ opened at €6.47 ($7.52) on Thursday. SAF-HOLLAND has a one year low of €7.79 ($9.05) and a one year high of €13.87 ($16.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $293.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.72.

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

