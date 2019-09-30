Devery (EVE) Price Down 76.1% Over Last Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 61.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. Devery has a market capitalization of $52,185.00 and $13.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 76.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Devery token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00190907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01060203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery’s genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,999,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,036 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official website is devery.io.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.