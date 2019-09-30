Diamond (DMD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,445.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00007748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $2,445.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 80% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,327,019 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

