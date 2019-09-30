DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.80. 408,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,571. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $129.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

