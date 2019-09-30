Digitex Futures 24-Hour Volume Reaches $929,531.00 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $26.65 million and $929,531.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.01062696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021109 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00091552 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,587,593 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

