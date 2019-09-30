Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) is Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s 3rd Largest Position

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares accounts for 8.1% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned approximately 0.92% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $52,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $243,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,114. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $206.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.42.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.3128 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

