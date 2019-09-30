Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $267.67 million and approximately $38.74 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Tux Exchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00671960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011031 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 121,411,911,592 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, CoinEgg, BiteBTC, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Coinbe, Coinsquare, BTC Trade UA, Cryptomate, Mercatox, ZB.COM, Indodax, Bitsane, cfinex, CoinFalcon, Kraken, LiteBit.eu, Novaexchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Robinhood, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, Ovis, Crex24, Poloniex, C-Patex, SouthXchange, QBTC, Cryptopia, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinEx, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, HitBTC, BCEX, Graviex, Upbit, Coindeal, BitFlip, Gate.io, Exmo, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Koineks, Instant Bitex, Tux Exchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Sistemkoin, Bits Blockchain and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

