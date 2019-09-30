Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The stock may scale new highs with solid prospects, brand recognition and strategic endeavors likely to act as propellants. Better pricing, private label offering, inventory management, and merchandise and operational initiatives should drive sales. These along with focus on consumable and non-consumable categories with impressive comps run are noteworthy. Second-quarter fiscal 2019 results is the testimony of the same, wherein both sales and earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and continue to improve year over year. Looking ahead, the company raised fiscal 2019 view. However, we remain concerned about margins going forward. Higher SG&A costs due to startup expenses and other investments may keep margins under pressure in the short run.”

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.49. 57,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,405. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $15,476,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

