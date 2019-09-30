Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given a $120.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.63.

DLTR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.16. 1,713,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock worth $1,092,850. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,679 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12,911.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16,610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after buying an additional 1,260,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

