Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.62

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.62 and last traded at C$16.59, with a volume of 120528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Dream Global REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Dream Global REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$16.79 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.79 price target on shares of Dream Global REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.11.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile (TSE:DRG.UN)

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

