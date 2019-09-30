Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Coverage Dropped by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. 1,809,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $166,909.99. Insiders have sold a total of 93,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,472 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 491,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Harbourvest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,447 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

