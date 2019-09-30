Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Coverage Dropped by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

DBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.17. 1,809,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,968. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $440,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,472. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,147,000 after buying an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,362,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,885,000 after buying an additional 5,341,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,372,000 after buying an additional 811,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,113,000 after buying an additional 2,535,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 836.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,752,000 after buying an additional 5,838,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

