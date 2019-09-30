Dynamite Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 53.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003038 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $55,380.00 and $7,628.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00073446 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00391868 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012154 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008721 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001253 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 875,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,825 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

