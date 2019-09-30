Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.81, approximately 13,023 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,215,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director James K. Lines sold 31,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $480,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,311.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,269.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 913,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,827,770.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

