DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.46 ($49.37).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €40.41 ($46.99) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 12 month high of €52.45 ($60.99). The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

