Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 100,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

EV traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $45.04. 258,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $431.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

