eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given a $49.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) received a $49.00 price target from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eBay to $47.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,745,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 149,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $6,205,368.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,925,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 388,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 23.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 324,491 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 62,440 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 173.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,342 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 126.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

