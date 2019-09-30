eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Set at $44.00 by Macquarie

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been assigned a $44.00 price objective by investment analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.98. 4,745,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,865,338. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,955 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in eBay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

