Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.71

Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $2.96. Ecosynthetix shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 5,354 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ecosynthetix from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $171.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 28.84, a current ratio of 30.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.71.

About Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

