Edge (DADI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,765.00

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Edge token can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Edge has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $2,765.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.25 or 0.05329964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,642,461 tokens. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge's official website is edge.network/en. Edge's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, FCoin, Gate.io, KuCoin, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

