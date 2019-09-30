EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGH) Stock Price Down 30.2%

EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGH)’s stock price traded down 30.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.27 ($0.68).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.84. The company has a market cap of $4.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62.

EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Company Profile (LON:EDGH)

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

