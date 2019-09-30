ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Tops $0.0097

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $291,146.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 108.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00190824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01050879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090300 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,238,883 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

