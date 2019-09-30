Ellevest Inc. Acquires 4,334 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,570.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,005,000 after buying an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.58. 52,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,368. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.10.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,395,534 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

