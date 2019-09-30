Ellevest Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 119,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 85,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,508,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% in the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 45,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.44. 2,306,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.14. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,947,341 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

