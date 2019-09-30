Ellevest Inc. Acquires 457 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1,062.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 75.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,655. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

