Ellevest Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

Shares of SPG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.68. 396,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $145.42 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

