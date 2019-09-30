Ellevest Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKG. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,576,000. Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,060. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.47. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.99.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

