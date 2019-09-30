Ellevest Inc. Has $120,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.89. 1,327,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,781,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $195.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

