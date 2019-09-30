Ellevest Inc. Invests $166,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 193.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 138,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,267,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,563,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,034.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 111,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.95. 6,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,246. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

