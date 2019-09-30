Ellevest Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 202.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $55.59. 133,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $57.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nomura raised their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

