Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 312.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.0613 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

