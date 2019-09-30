Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,800 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 404,100 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on EARN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $0.27 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

EARN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.54. 30,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

