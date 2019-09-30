Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY)’s share price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 83,987 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 90,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a current ratio of 24.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 31 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.

